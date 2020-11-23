Snowcat Ridge limits park hours after misestimation on ‘amount of snow production’ required

DADE CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida heat is impeding on a new winter wonderland that opened just last Friday in Dade City.

The Snowcat Ridge Alpine Snow Park announced to guests that changes are coming after the park “misestimated the amount of snow production” required to allow guests of all ages to play in the snow inside the park’s Arctic Igloo, which was temporarily closed one day after opening.

As a result, management said it will be limiting the hours of the park so they can concentrate on snow production and ensure the Igloo remains fully operational.

“We definitely want to ensure all of the kids and families that want to see and play in the snow, are able to!” park management said in a statement.

If you have purchased a ticket for a time slot that is no longer available, your ticket will automatically be refunded, the park said. Refunds may take up to 10 business days to process.

You can view Snowcat Ridge’s new hours of operation or purchase new tickets online.