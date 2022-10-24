TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida’s first and only snow park, Snowcat Ridge in Dade City, is now selling tickets, with dates beginning in November.

The park now has tickets available on its website, starting Friday, Nov. 11. Tickets start at $29.95 and vary in price on select dates through February. Snowcat Ridge is selling tickets for every day in December outside of Christmas Day.

Park hours are also listed on the website.

General admission tickets include a two-hour snow tubing session on the park’s Snowy Slopes and all-day access to the Arctic Igloo, Alpine Village and Crystal Ribbon until park closing.

Families can play in real snow at the Arctic Igloo, eat, drink and shop in the Alpine Village and ice skate at the Crystal Ribbon rink.

Ice skate rentals are not included with a general admission ticket, but access to the rink is. Guests are also able to bring their own skates.

All of the snow made at Snowcat Ridge is 100% real, including the snow on the 60-foot-tall, 400-foot long snow tubing hill.

“Making snow in Florida requires a lot of magic,” the park’s website says.