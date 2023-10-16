DADE CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida’s first and only snow park is reopening next month with a new attraction.

Snowcat Ridge in Dade City is opening on Nov. 17 for the 2023 season.

Guests can once again take a slide down the 60-foot tall, 400-foot long snow tubing hill, enjoy ice skating on the Crystal Ribbon and build a snowman in the Arctic Igloo.

The park’s newest attraction is Santa’s Christmas Lane.

“Step into a winter wonderland where the magic of Christmas comes to life! Nestled amidst a magical landscape of Snowcat Ridge, Santa’s Christmas Lane is your ticket to an enchanting holiday experience like no other. Immerse yourself in the joy and wonder of the season as you embark on a memorable journey through Santa’s Christmas Lane,” the park posted on its website.

Santa’s Christmas Lane includes story time with Mrs. Claus, a gift shop, a candy-themed area for kids called Peppermint Play Zone, and the chance to meet Santa in his cozy cabin.

To celebrate its reopening, the park is offering a 10 percent discount on tickets. You can use the promo code SNOW23 at checkout to get the deal.

Ticket prices range from $19.95 to $39.95. If you buy your tickets onsite, they will cost $5 more.

To learn more about the park, visit Snowcat Ridge’s website.