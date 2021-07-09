Snowcat Ridge, Florida’s first snow park reopening this winter

Pasco County

(Photo: Snowcat Ridge Alpine Snow Park)

TAMPA (WFLA) – Snowcat Ridge Alpine Snow Park has announced it will reopen on November 10.

Last year, the attraction opened in Dade City as Florida’s very first snow park. Unfortunately, Snowcat Ridge announced soon after opening that operators had to shorten the hours when they couldn’t produce enough snow. 

Pasco County later shut down the park temporarily for code violations, citing threats to public safety including building, plumbing, and electrical violations. The park later reopened days later after addressing the county’s concerns.

New for the 2021 season is the Crystal Ribbon, which is an outdoor ice skating area. The park will also feature the Eskimo Outpost, which are private igloos that families can rent for birthday parties or company events. 

Tickets for the snow park start at $26.95.

