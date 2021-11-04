Snowcat Ridge, Florida’s first snow park reopening next week

TAMPA (WFLA) – Snowcat Ridge Alpine Snow Park has announced it will reopen on November 10.

Last year, the attraction opened in Dade City as Florida’s very first snow park. Unfortunately, Snowcat Ridge announced soon after opening that operators had to shorten the hours when they couldn’t produce enough snow.

Pasco County later shut down the park temporarily for code violations, citing threats to public safety including building, plumbing, and electrical violations. The park later reopened days later after addressing the county’s concerns.

New additions to the park in 2021 include an ice skating rink called the “Crystal Ribbon,” an outdoor ice skating oval for beginners eager to “lace up their skates” and glide across the ice.

Ice skates are not included with the cost of admission, but can be rented for an additional fee. Guests can also bring their own ice skates.

Another new feature for 2021 is the “Eskimo Outpost,” a way for guests to book private igloos for parties and events.

Igloo rentals include a “festively decorated” 500 square foot igloo, a fire pit and bottled water. The igloos feature indoor and outdoor seating for 20 to 25 people.

Tickets for the snow park start at $26.95. Kids under 2 years old do not need a general admission ticket.

For more information, visit the website here.