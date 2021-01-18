Snowcat Ridge, Florida’s first snow park, closing for season

TAMPA (WFLA) – Those looking for snow in Florida will have to head a bit further north.

Florida’s first snow park, Snowcat Ridge is closing for the season on Jan. 19 after two months of operation. The park was scheduled to run from November to March.

“Yes, we are closing for the season on Jan. 19 as we are a seasonal event and we are going to be making some upgrades to our attractions to make them even better next season! We are going to reopen later this year,” the park said on their Facebook page.

Snowcat Ridge’s opening was met with much excitement as Floridians got to snow tube, build snowmen and make snow angels, but also came with some challenges.

Within days of opening, the park found itself running out of snow and had to adjust days and hours of operation to produce more snow to accommodate the influx of guests.

The park was also shut down due to health and safety violations.

The Pasco County’s inspection office released photos that showed exposed electrical boxes, unpermitted plumbing and structural issues with the attraction’s front entrance, which features stacked shipping containers.

Within a day, the snow park was able to fix the issues and reopen.

Snowcat Ridge says the plan to reopen in November, but an exact date is to be determined.