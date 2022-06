PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA – A small brush fire is burning in Hudson and firefighters are on scene.

The fire broke out near US-19 and Beech Boulevard.

Firefighters are working the scene with Florida Forest Service – Withlacoochee Forestry Center to put a “ring” around the fire.

Pasco Fire Rescue said residents will see smoke in the area Monday evening, but no homes are in danger.