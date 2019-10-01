Sleep study technician accused of inappropriately touching patients in Pasco County

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A sleep study technician in Pasco County is facing charges after women came forward and accused him of touching them inappropriately.

New Port Richey police and Zephyrhills police both investigated the complaints against 52-year-old Andrew Chickoree. Officers say he was previously employed as a technician administering sleep studies in both cities.

According to police, the victims say Chickoree touched them inappropriately in a sexual manner during the sleep studies he was administering.

Chickoree was arrested and charged with one count of sexual battery and one count of battery.

Police believe there may be additional victims. They’re asking patients of sleep studies that involved Chickoree to reach out to them if they feel they were victimized. Potential victims can call New Port Richey Police Detective Campbell at (727) 232-8902 or Zephyrhills Police Detective Oleson at (813) 780-0050.

