Skeletal remains found in state park in Pasco County

PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pasco County sheriff’s detectives are investigating skeletal remains found in Werner-Boyce Salt Springs State Park off US 19 in Port Richey.

Officials don’t know how long they’re been there or how they got there.

“At this point, all we have are skeletal remains, it will be quite sometime before we can get to the bottom of who this is and what happened,” said Amanda Hunter with the sheriff’s office.

A hiker found the remains early Thursday morning.

One case they’re looking into is that of Brook Lynn Peck who went missing back in 2015. There’s a Facebook page dedicated to finding her.

Brook Lynn Peck, missing since 2015

Once it became public Pasco investigators were looking into the found remains, Paul Desmond, a family friend, posted on the page

“Thank you all so much for all the posts and messages about the skeletal remains found in Pasco County this morning. We have been in contact with the authorities assigned to Brook Lynn case to see if they have any details. We know there are a TON of you that have been following her case since day one and we really appreciate ALL of you. If / when we hear from any authorities, we will keep you posted here on this page. Thank you again!! “

It went on to say, “As some of you know this is not our first time in this place of uncertainty. 2 years ago when Judith Therianos body was found we were all on the edge of our seats for days waiting for any news. We ask that you PLEASE keep Brook Lynn’s family and friends in your prayers during this time. This time of year is extremely painful regardless and this is added stress, worry and anxiety for sure. We really appreciate you all. It is always so amazing to us how supportive the community is and we are grateful for ALL your prayers, comments, support and love.”

It could be a while before forensics determines exactly who the person is and how they died.

“It’s definitely not common to find human remains in a park and it’s very concerning, so we’re working as fast we can to get to the bottom of what happened how this happened and of course who this is,” Hunter said.

