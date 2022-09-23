PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Saturday marks six months since Pasco County Sheriff’s Deputies discovered the body of a young mother reported missing out of Tampa.

Teneisha Griffith’s sisters are again turning to 8 On Your Side as they continue seeking answers and justice.

The last time anyone heard from Griffith, 27, was March 19th, police said. Five days later, Pasco deputies made that horrific discovery in the Lacoochee area of northern Pasco County near the Hernando County line. Six months later, it remains a mystery how she died and who dumped her body more than 50 miles from her home in South Tampa.

“There was no justification for what was done to our sister,” Rena Walters said.

Griffth’s three older sisters released balloons into the sky Friday morning to mark six months without her.

“I feel like somebody got to know something,” Griffith’s sister Ashley said.

Walters said the family had hoped the autopsy would provide more answers, but she told 8 On Your Side the medical examiner’s report was inconclusive.

“We were hoping that the toxicology that was pending would have given us some additional information, but unfortunately its only added to questions.”

So far, deputies have not made an arrest in this case nor have they publicly named any persons of interest. Deputies recovered Griffith’s white Nissan Altima in Tampa, but they have not said exactly where.

“We understand that its an active investigation and they dont want anyting compromised,” Walters said, “but we at least as the family we need answers.”

“Is it your worry this case could now go cold?” 8 On Your Side asked Walters.

“I pray not,” she said, “I pray not. We’re not gonna put that out in the universe. I know Pasco County Sheriff is working hard so I pray that an answer will come soon.”

The sisters said their mom is contributing $20 thousand to bring the total CrimeStoppers reward for this case to $25,000,



Anyone with any information regarding this case who wants to be eligible for a cash reward is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477) or report anonymously online at www.crimestopperstb.com. You must contact Crime Stoppers to be eligible for a reward. You may also report tips to PSO online at PascoSheriff.com/tips or by calling the PSO Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488.