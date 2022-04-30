DADE CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — A person was injured in a shooting in Dade City early Saturday morning, according to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said the shooting happened at around 2:20 a.m. in the area of Patchoosa Avenue when shots were fired from a truck toward a group of people.

One person was hit by the gunfire and was taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Deputies said the victim was not cooperating and did not provide information on the suspect.

Deputies did find the suspect’s vehicle later as it drove away from them. The sheriff’s office said the truck was found again, but it was was abandoned by its occupants.

If you have information on the shooting, call the PSO Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488 or report tips online at http://PascoSheriff.com/tips.