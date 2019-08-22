‘Hero’ neighbor kills suspect following domestic violence incident in Trinity

TRINITY, Fla. (WFLA) – A neighbor is being held a hero following a fatal shooting in Trinity Wednesday evening.

HAPPENING NOW: Pasco Sheriff Chris Nocco to provide an update on a shooting death involving neighbors this evening in Trinity. 8.wfla.com/2HkaKG9 Posted by WFLA News Channel 8 on Wednesday, August 21, 2019

Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco said around 6:50 p.m. a shootout took place following a domestic violence situation between two people in a home in Trinity.

Due to Marsy’s Law, the names of those involved were not released to the public and addressed only as Victim 1, Victim 2 and suspect.

As Victim1 was inside the home was screaming for help, they were placing multiple elementary school children out of a second-floor window while a Victim 2 who was mowing their lawn helped bring the children to safety.

Sheriff Nocco said the Victim 2 took the children to safety. As the suspect came out of his home and pointed a gun at Victim 2 assisting the children.

Victim 2 attempted to diffuse the situation as the suspect pulled out his gun and fired at Victim 2. Victim 2, fired back at the suspect killing him at the scene.

“All indications here… victim 2 is a hero,” Sheriff Nocco said.

All involved parties are accounted for and there is no threat to the public. No names will be released due to Marsy’s Law.