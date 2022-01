NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a shooting in New Port Richey.

According to deputies, the shooting took place near Massachusetts Avenue and Washington Street.

A preliminary investigation indicates that a dispute between people who knew each other escalated into a shooting in which one person was shot.

Police say the person who was shot died from their injuries and the shooter in custody.

An investigation is ongoing.