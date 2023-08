NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) — Police are searching for a shirtless suspect who stole a high-end golf cart from a Pasco County high school on Thursday.

The shirtless suspect, who was caught on a security camera, stole the golf cart from Gulf High School, located at 5355 School Rd in New Port Richey.

Authorities said the theft took place on Aug. 17, between 6:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m.





(New Port Richey Police Department)

Anyone with information is asked to call the New Port Richey Police Department at 727-841-4550.