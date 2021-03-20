Elderly man in ICU after shooting at deputies at Pasco gas station, sheriff says

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Pasco County deputies returned fire on an elderly man acting erratically in the parking lot of a Hudson gas station Saturday morning.

Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco said a deputy pulled into the RaceTrac gas station at the intersection of U-19 and Little Road to get some gas and coffee around 6 a.m. There, Nocco said the deputy encountered a man in his 70s who was talking about wanting to kill people.

“He starts talking to the deputy… he starts rambling stuff about how he wants to kill somebody. He wants to drive his vehicle into the gas pumps to kill people,” Nocco said.

The deputy talked with the man for about 15 minutes, Nocco said, in an attempt to calm him down.

“From my understanding, the deputy offered him a cup of coffee and said, ‘let’s talk about this. Let’s try to figure out what’s going on in your life and help you out,'” Nocco said.

The deputy eventually called in for backup after realizing the situation wasn’t deescalating. The sheriff’s office sent additional deputies to the scene, one of them being a hostage negotiator.

After 40 more minutes of talking to the man, Nocco said he drove his vehicle into one of the patrol cars blocking the gas station exit. A few moments later, Nocco said the man started shooting at deputies through his windshield.

The deputies returned fire, striking him.

No deputies were injured. The suspect is currently in the ICU of a nearby hospital.

Check back for updates.