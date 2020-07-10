Sheriff: Pasco homeowner kills masked intruders; accomplice facing murder charges

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A homeowner shot and killed two armed men who were allegedly trying to break into his Wesley Chapel home Friday. Another man was wounded in the shooting and is facing charges, including second-degree murder, authorities said.

The shooting happened shortly after midnight Friday morning in the 24800 block of Audrey Road.

Sheriff Chris Nocco said the man was home by himself, playing video games when heard a commotion at the back of his house. He grabbed a gun, entered a hallway and saw a masked suspect pointing a gun in his direction.

The homeowner fired on the suspect, killing him. A man behind the first suspect was also gunned down, but managed to fire his gun before he died, Nocco said.

Nocco said the homeowner opened fire on a third suspect, but his gun jammed and the suspect was able to flee.

Nocco said a neighbor was able to hold the third suspect at gunpoint until officers arrived at the scene.

James Holland lives next door and came out to find Pasco County Sheriff’s deputies in front of his home.

“What I had seen is that we had a fire truck and an ambulance a gentlemen being loaded on a stretcher. He appeared to be injured but alive,” said Holland who says it’s normally a very quiet street.

The suspect Jeremiah Tramel, 19 was wounded when he entered the home and is being treated at a local hospital. He is facing two counts of second-degree homicide and one count of home invasion robbery.

“He is accountable for the deaths because it was during the commission of a felony that he was involved in that those two people died,” Nocco said.

As of this writing, the homeowner is not facing any charges.

“The victim in this case exercised his Second Amendment right to protect himself and his home,” Nocco said.

The incident remains under investigation.

