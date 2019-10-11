‘Severely inebriated’ woman found standing in McDonald’s drive-through with 3-year-old, Pasco deputies say

PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Hudson woman is facing several charges after deputies say she was found under the influence of narcotics standing in the middle of a McDonald’s drive-through with her 3-year-old child.

Pasco deputies say they found 35-year-old Melanie Hancox standing, not moving and severely inebriated in the drive-through on Thursday at 11:40 p.m. The alleged incident took place at the McDonald’s located at 11929 US Highway 19.

Deputies say Hancox had her 3-year-old child beside her.

According to deputies, they found Hancox with two different pills – Methadone Hydrochloride and Alprazolam.

She is now facing two counts of possession of a controlled substance and one count of child neglect.

