PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Hudson woman is facing several charges after deputies say she was found under the influence of narcotics standing in the middle of a McDonald’s drive-through with her 3-year-old child.
Pasco deputies say they found 35-year-old Melanie Hancox standing, not moving and severely inebriated in the drive-through on Thursday at 11:40 p.m. The alleged incident took place at the McDonald’s located at 11929 US Highway 19.
Deputies say Hancox had her 3-year-old child beside her.
According to deputies, they found Hancox with two different pills – Methadone Hydrochloride and Alprazolam.
She is now facing two counts of possession of a controlled substance and one count of child neglect.
LATEST STORIES:
- ‘Severely inebriated’ woman found standing in McDonald’s drive-through with 3-year-old, Pasco deputies say
- 2 arrested in Highlands County gas skimmer attempt
- VIRAL VIDEO: Toddler can’t contain his excitement waiting for sister at bus stop
- FWC adds 6 recreational fishing days for red snapper
- Polk County Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal crash