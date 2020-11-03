Several officers involved in shooting at New Port Richey pub

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) — Multiple officers were involved in a shooting at a pub in New Port Richey Tuesday afternoon.

According to New Port Richey Police Chief Kim Bogart, “several” officers were involved in a shooting of an individual at 6210 Grand Blvd. — Sullivan’s Boulevard Lounge.

Images from the scene show the front end of the building blocked off with crime scene tape extending out to the road.

Pasco County Sheriff’s Office will be assisting FDLE in investigation of the incident.

This story will be updated.

LATEST STORIES: