Several injured after driver distracted by spilled coffee causes crash in Pasco County

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Several people are facing injuries after troopers say a man distracted by spilled coffee caused a crash in Pasco County.

Troopers say the 33-year-old driver from Brooksville along with two other vehicles were driving southbound around 11 a.m. Thursday on I-75 in the left lane.

When the second and third drivers, a 27-year-old female from Horatio, Arkansas and a 28-year-old male from Mascotte, Florida respectively, started to slow down for other traffic, the 33-year-old failed to slow down since he was distracted.

As a result, he crashed his pickup truck into the 27-year-old’s sedan which then caused her to crash into the 28-year-old’s sedan.

Troopers say the 33- and 28-year-old did not receive any injuries as a result of the crash and were wearing their seatbelts.

The 27-year-old also wore her seatbelt and received minor injuries. She had four passengers in her sedan. Below are their injuries and whether they wore a seatbelt or not:

30-year-old female Minor injuries Was wearing her seatbelt

14-year-old boy Critical injuries Was not wearing his seatbelt

33-year-old man Serious injuries Was not wearing his seatbelt

13-year-old boy Critical injuries Was not wearing his seatbelt



No other information has been shared at this time on the crash.