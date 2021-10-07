Several injured after driver distracted by spilled coffee causes crash in Pasco County

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Several people are facing injuries after troopers say a man distracted by spilled coffee caused a crash in Pasco County.
Troopers say the 33-year-old driver from Brooksville along with two other vehicles were driving southbound around 11 a.m. Thursday on I-75 in the left lane.
When the second and third drivers, a 27-year-old female from Horatio, Arkansas and a 28-year-old male from Mascotte, Florida respectively, started to slow down for other traffic, the 33-year-old failed to slow down since he was distracted.
As a result, he crashed his pickup truck into the 27-year-old’s sedan which then caused her to crash into the 28-year-old’s sedan.
Troopers say the 33- and 28-year-old did not receive any injuries as a result of the crash and were wearing their seatbelts.
The 27-year-old also wore her seatbelt and received minor injuries. She had four passengers in her sedan. Below are their injuries and whether they wore a seatbelt or not:
- 30-year-old female
- Minor injuries
- Was wearing her seatbelt
- 14-year-old boy
- Critical injuries
- Was not wearing his seatbelt
- 33-year-old man
- Serious injuries
- Was not wearing his seatbelt
- 13-year-old boy
- Critical injuries
- Was not wearing his seatbelt
No other information has been shared at this time on the crash.