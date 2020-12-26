Several apartment units damaged after two-alarm fire in Odessa

Pasco County

Pasco Fire Rescue

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pasco County Fire Rescue is on scene of a two-alarm fire at the Tuscano at Suncoast apartments in Odessa.

Officials say several units were damaged but thankfully no one was injured.

The fire has been knocked down and officials are investigating the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story check back for updates.

