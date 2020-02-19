Serious motorcycle crash snarls traffic on I-75 in Pasco County

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – One person is being airlifted to the hospital after a crash involving two motorcycles on Interstate 75 in Pasco County.

The crash happened in the southbound lanes of the interstate near mile marker 274.

Authorities said one person is being flown to the hospital as a trauma alert.

The other motorcyclist’s condition is unknown.

The crash has shut down all but one southbound lane. Northbound traffic is moving slowly.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

