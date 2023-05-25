PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A semi-truck spilled plywood planks onto I-75 in Pasco County on Thursday, causing major traffic backups.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the incident happened near the Hernando-Pasco County line at 6:40 a.m.

A Ford truck slammed on their brakes, according to FHP, causing the semi-truck behind it to veer left to avoid a collision. The trailer rotated, causing plywood to spill onto both the northbound and southbound lanes.

A piece of plywood struck a SUV driven by a 38-year-old man from Odessa, but he was not hurt. The truck driver, a 32-year-old Ocala man, was also not injured.

The two right lanes of I-75 northbound are still blocked as of this report and drivers should expect delays.