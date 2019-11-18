Semi-truck overturns under I-75 overpass in Dade City

Pasco County

DADE CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities say a semi-truck overturned under the Interstate 75 overpass on State Road 52 in Dade City.

There is no word on injuries.

The Florida Highway Patrol says two westbound lanes will be closed until further notice.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

