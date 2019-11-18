DADE CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities say a semi-truck overturned under the Interstate 75 overpass on State Road 52 in Dade City.
There is no word on injuries.
The Florida Highway Patrol says two westbound lanes will be closed until further notice.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
LATEST STORIES:
- Cat food sold nationwide recalled over potential risks to pets and humans
- Lakeland man arrested for punching little league umpire in the face, police say
- Boy, 8, raises over $50K for homeless veterans
- Trump says he’ll ‘strongly consider’ testifying in impeachment hearings
- Semi-truck overturns under I-75 overpass in Dade City