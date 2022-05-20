PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A second person was arrested in connection to a deadly shooting in Dade City Wednesday that left two children injured and a father dead.

Pasco detectives said the shooting took place off River Road in Dade City after two teenage girls began fist fighting.

WFLA previously reported the girls began throwing punches when family, friends and “anyone in that area” got involved. That’s when a gun was drawn and shots were fired.

A 16-year-old girl, an 11-year-old boy and an adult man were all shot. The man later died as a result of his injuries.

Deputies said Julian Zayas, 19, was arrested for aggravated assault after he threatened to shoot and pointed a gun at a victim.

After the altercation, Zayas returned to a nearby home where he was staying, deputies siad. According to a news release, detectives said they believe his alleged aggravated assault contributed to the shooting.

On Thursday, 18-year-old Demetrius Roberts was arrested for his alleged connection to the incident.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477).