PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 2-year-old boy and his father.

The sheriff’s office said the child, Noe Dominguez, and his father, also Noe Dominguez, 23, were last seen around 10:10 a.m. Thursday near the Mercado Drive area of Port Richey.

Deputies said the child is about 3 feet tall and weighs 35 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes, and was wearing a diaper.

His father is 6 feet 3 inches tall, weighing about 170 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes and was shirtless, wearing black shorts.

Further information about the father and son and the circumstances surrounding their disappearance was not immediately available.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.