Search underway for missing Pasco County teen

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating a missing 15-year-old boy.

Deputies say Demitri Nichols was last seen at around 5:45 p.m. on Thursday, in the 10800 block of Hudson Avenue.

Nichols was last seen wearing a long-sleeved pink shirt, black shorts with white jean shorts over them & red tennis shoes.

Nichols is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds with short brown hair, brown eyes & has a mole on his left cheek.

If you have any information on Nichols’ whereabouts, please call 727-847-8102, option 7 immediately.