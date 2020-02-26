Search underway for missing jet skier, police say

PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Port Richey Police Department says they are actively searching for a missing jet skier.

Searchers are looking for Cole Torrent of Trinity who posted on Facebook that he was going to take his jet ski out on Tuesday at about 1:30 p.m.

The U.S. Coast Guard announced just before 10:30 p.m. says they located Torrent’s jet ski in mangroves north of the boat ramp however there was no sign of Torrent.

Other agencies taking part in the search for Torrent include: Pasco County Fire Rescue and Florida Fish & Wildlife Commission

Port Richey police say Torrent’s friends expressed concern due to storms that passed through western Pasco County on Tuesday afternoon.

