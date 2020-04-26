Search underway for missing, endangered 13-year-old in Pasco County

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pasco County deputies are currently searching for a missing and endangered 13-year-old girl.

According to deputies, Chloe Graves was last seen today around 3:30 p.m. in the Moon Lake area.

She was wearing black athletic shorts and a white or gray T-shirt, police say.

Graves is 5 feet 6 inches tall, has short black hair and brown eyes.

If you have seen her or know her whereabouts, please call 727-847-8102, option 7.

