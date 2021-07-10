Search underway for missing 16-year-old New Port Richey boy

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The New Port Richey Police Department needs the community’s help in finding a missing and endangered 16-year-old boy.

According to police, Deven Gelinas was last seen Thursday around 10 a.m. leaving Pennsylvania Avenue heading towards Madison Street.

Gelinas was wearing a black T-shirt with white lettering “Friends” written all over it and black shorts, which appear to be bathing suit material. The teen also had a blue Jansport backpack on. He might also have a little blue hoodie on as well.

The 16-year-old is described as having blondish brown hair, hazel eyes with a blue ring around them, standing 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 120 pounds.

“Deven is mentally disabled and takes anti-psychotic and ADHD medications. Without medication, Deven is unstable and may be a harm to himself or others,” the police department said in a release.

Police say Gelinas is known to frequent the Sims Park area in New Port Richey.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact Detective J. Ioppolo with the New Port Richey Police Department at 727-232-8905 ext. 8905 or at ioppoloj@cityofnewportrichey.org.