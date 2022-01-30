Search is on for missing and endangered man, Pasco deputies say

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Pasco County deputies said Sunday they are searching for a missing and endangered 40-year-old man who was last seen around 2 p.m. in the Tampa area.

Larry Sidwell, 40, who is described as being 5’10” with brown hair and blue eyes was reported missing Sunday afternoon.

Anyone with information on Sidwell’s whereabouts is asked to call the Pasco Sheriff’s Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7. Tips can also be reported online at PascoSheriff.com/tips.

