Scream-A-Geddon to return with COVID-19 protocols in place

DADE CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – The hometown staple “SCREAM-A-GEDDON” is back for another year full of new chills to terrify the Tampa Bay area.

The scares will begin on Sept 11 and runs through Nov 1 at 27839 Saint Joe Road in Dade City.

The haunted area has six horrifying attractions spread over 60 acres.

You’ll venture into SCREAM-A-GEDDON’s most grueling and blood-pumping haunted attractions like Rage 3D, Demons Revenge, Blackpool Prison, Zombie Paintball Assault, Deadwoods, and Ravenhill Asylum.

In accordance with the state laws, local laws and CDC guidelines, SCREAM-A-GEDDON has developed a comprehensive COVID-19 safety plan to ensure customers and staff follow best practices of hygiene and COVID-19 safety.

