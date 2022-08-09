TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Scream-A-Geddon will return in a month, kicking off “spooky season” in Dade City.

The Tampa Bay area horror park returns for its eighth season, beginning Sept. 9.

This year, Scream-A-Geddon will haunt guests with personalized experiences and upgrades to the park’s “Monster Midway,” as well as new food and beverage options.

Scream-A-Geddon will have six haunted attractions including last year’s debut of “Bloodwater Bayou,” as well as interactive elements, including roaming characters.

Tickets start at $26.95 and are available online.