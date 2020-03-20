SB lanes of US-19 shut down due to 3-car crash in Holiday

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The southbound lanes of US-19 at Flora Avenue in Holiday are currently shut down.
The crash involves three cars and six people, four of whom have serious injuries.
Officials are asking drivers to avoid the area if possible.
No other information has been released at this time.
Please check back for the latest updates.
LATEST STORIES:
- St. Pete coffee shop giving away toilet paper rolls to ‘all who need them’
- US and Mexico curbing border travel to control coronavirus
- Coronavirus: Florida Keys will close to visitors Sunday
- Fauci: Americans will likely need to stay home for at least several weeks
- Manatee County schools announce e-learning plan amid coronavirus pandemic