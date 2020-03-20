SB lanes of US-19 shut down due to 3-car crash in Holiday

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The southbound lanes of US-19 at Flora Avenue in Holiday are currently shut down.

The crash involves three cars and six people, four of whom have serious injuries.

#TRAFFIC ALERT: SB US-19 at Flora Ave in Holiday is currently shut down due to this crash involving 3 vehicles. There are a total of 6 patients. 4 have serious injuries. Please avoid the area if possible. #PCFRNews pic.twitter.com/t56PR2yhrI — Pasco Fire Rescue (@PascoFireRescue) March 20, 2020

Officials are asking drivers to avoid the area if possible.

No other information has been released at this time.

Please check back for the latest updates.

LATEST STORIES: