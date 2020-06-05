Sandbags available to residents in Port Richey

PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) – With Cristobal strengthening to become a tropical storm again on Friday as it moves back toward the Gulf of Mexico, Tampa Bay area counties are preparing to receive some heavy rainfall over the weekend.

The City of Port Richey has now made self-serve sand and sandbags available to residents.

The sandbags will be at the Port Richey Police Department, which is located at 6333 Ridge Road.

The Port Richey Police Department said sandbags will be available for city residents the next couple of days. There is no current limit set on the number of sandbags residents can take.

Residents are being asked to bring an ID.

