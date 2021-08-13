Sandbag sites open as Tampa Bay prepares for Tropical Depression Fred

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) – Preparations for Tropical Depression Fred are underway. While some are hoping for the best, others are preparing for the worst.

Several counties around the Tampa Bay Area are opening sandbag filling stations.

On Friday morning, 8 On Your Side’s Christine McLarty went to one at W.H. Jack Mithchell Jr. Park in New Port Richey where they have a 24/7 sandbag filling station. All you need to bring is your own shovel to fill the sandbags.

This park best known for its football and soccer fields has many coming to the sand piles sitting 3 feet tall and 10 feet wide and 15 feet long.

All bay area counties including Hillsborough, Sarasota, and Pinellas have sandbag filling locations open Friday at a minimum from 10 am to 4 pm Friday, with many with hours extended beyond that.

With rain on the way, Pinellas County officials are concerned.

As of Thursday night, they said the water level was just over 11 feet in the Tarpon Woods neighborhood of Brooker Creek. Another foot of rain and streets could fill with water and become impassable.

Desiree Brainerd is getting sandbags in preparation for Tropical Depression Fred.





Sand mounds for people to fill into bags at W.H. Jack Mithchell Jr. Park in New Port Richey. Picture’s taken by WFLA’s Christine McLarty.

“It’s a big concern. Because I mean, 4 or 5 more inches of rain, there’s my garage. It’s wet all the way up to there,” Brainerd said.

Brainerd lives in Citrus County. She said recent storms already soaked her neighborhood.

Now, with the storm on the way she doesn’t know how much more they can handle.

“Somebody has to do something because it’s not just my property flooding. If this water is all the way back here I guarantee you people’s backyards in that subdivision over there are wet,” Brainerd said.

To help you prepare for Tropical Storm Fred 8 on your side has a full list of all the sandbag locations around the bay area.