Salon owner collecting donations to pay for deputy to man intersection where trick-or-treater was hit

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s been nearly a year since 6-year old Dominick Keyes was hit while trick or treating on Halloween night.

The accident happened at the intersection of Starkey Boulevard and Town Avenue in the Longleaf subdivision of New Port Richey.

The driver of the truck who hit him claims he never saw the child. Keyes, now seven, has made a miraculous recovery and now plans to go trick or treating this year. He says he wants to dress as a zombie.

Tim Shea co-owns the Beauty Lounge of Trinity and was one of the first on scene to render aid.

“I heard the tires and then I heard the hit and as soon as I heard the hit I knew it wasn’t another car,” said Shea. “It was horrific, seeing his skull open and his eyes rolled back. It’s not something you want to see.”

Shea still has Dominick’s candy pale at the cash register at his salon. Shortly after the accident, he was collecting money for the family.

Now he’s collecting money to pay for at least one off duty deputy to be at that intersection on Halloween night.

“Any money collected will go strictly to that purpose. They can bring it to the salon here to pay for the officer.”

Dominick’s dad, Chris Keyes is pleased there will be a law enforcement presence at that intersection. He’s also pleased Dominick wants to go trick or treating again. He’s just not sure how it’s going to way on him.

“It’s been kind of wearing in the back of my mind,” said Keyes. “As we get closer to it. Like am I going to be okay, you know? “

A representative from Pasco County tells 8 On Your Side there are plans to put a traffic signal at that intersection in the future. There is currently a study taking place that will determine when that will happen.

