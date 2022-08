TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Charles S. Rushe Middle School in Land O’ Lakes is being evacuated this morning “out of an abundance of caution” as authorities investigate a possible threat, the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to the sheriff’s office, the alleged threat was from last year and appears to have resurfaced. They did not provide any further information.

The sheriff’s office said an investigation was ongoing.

This story is developing and will be updated.