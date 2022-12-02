TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said a rumor about someone bringing a gun to Cypress Creek High School is unfounded.

It’s unclear how the rumor began circulating, but deputies said they conducted a thorough investigation and deemed it unfounded.

Further information about the matter was not immediately available.

The sheriff’s office is asking students who see something suspicious to call the Pasco Sheriff Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488 or submit a tip through their website by visiting PascoSheriff.com/tips.