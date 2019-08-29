Breaking News
Rollover crash shuts down portion of State Road 54 in Pasco County

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A rollover crash has closed a portion of State Road 54 in Pasco County.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash on State Road 54 at Thys Road early Thursday morning.

The extent of the injuries is unknown.

Deputies said all eastbound lanes of State Road 54 at Thys Road will be closed until further notice.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

