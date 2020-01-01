Roadside memorial dedicated to motorcyclist killed by drunk driver missing

HUDSON. Fla. (WFLA) – 9-year old Dominic Mello used to visit the memorial near where his father was killed by a drunk driver. Today he returned and the memorial was gone.

“And it had a whole bunch of decorations, and a whole bunch of loving writings on the back of it and then somebody just takes it,” said Mello. “I just don’t get it. Why would somebody take a lovely cross? When, like, it’s family. It’s personal. Why would somebody take a cross?”

Paul Mello was killed on U.S. 19 in Hudson near Tower Drive in October of 2018. Authorities later arrested Donald Patenaude and charged him with DUI manslaughter and he pleaded guilty to the charge in December.

Shortly after Mello’s death, family members and friends put up a cross near the accident scene. On Monday evening, they noticed it was missing.

Jaclyn Debello is Mello’s ex-wife. She posted about the missing memorial on social media.

A number of postings suggested the county or Florida Department of Transporation might have removed it. Debello called both agencies and representatives from both denied taking it down.

Debello says it’s difficult explaining a situation like this to her children.

“It breaks my heart. It breaks my heart completely. Because I can’t fix it,” said Debello. “I had to tell my eight-year-old and the minute I told him he was heartbroken. Now it’s just empty.”

Debello has contacted the sheriff’s office, hoping detectives might be able to find out who swiped the memorial.