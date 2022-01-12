Road ranger seriously hurt by hit-and-run driver while responding to crash in Pasco, troopers say

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida troopers say they are searching for a driver who took off after hitting a road ranger in Pasco County overnight.

According to Sgt. Steve Gaskins with the Florida Highway Patrol, the road ranger was helping troopers investigate a crash on southbound State Road 93 north of Overpass Road when he was hit just after midnight Wednesday. Troopers say the center and outside lanes of the roadway were shut down because of the crash.

The road ranger was hit while walking in the closed part of the road, according to the FHP. Gaskins says there were traffic cones and flares to let drivers know the two lanes were closed.

Troopers say a car that was driving south in the inside lane partially entered the center lane that was shut down and hit the road ranger. The ranger suffered serious injuries.

After the crash, troopers say the car continued driving south at a high speed.

The car involved is described as a silver or light gray Toyota Camry or Corolla. Sgt. Gaskins says the license plate number includes “F90.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the FHP at 813-558-1800 or Crime Stoppers at 800-873-TIPS.