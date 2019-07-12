Road rage suspect shoots at driver, speeds through neighborhood to avoid Pasco deputies faces Grand Theft charge

DADE CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – UPDATE: On Saturday morning, 32-year-old Cordarrel Anderson went before a judge again in Pasco County facing a grand theft charge. Pasco Deputies could not confirm if the grand theft charge he is facing has to do with the car he was driving in the road rage incident earlier this week.

ORIGINAL STORY: A Dade City man is behind bars after Pasco County deputies say he shot at another driver on I-75 Tuesday and then fled from authorities.

Authorities attempted to use stop sticks to catch 32-year-old Cordarrel Anderson near Lake Iola Road. Part of that chase was captured on Pasco County Sheriff’s body camera.

Deputies say Anderson was clocked fleeing at 110 mph. He was also doing donuts and driving through yards to avoid being captured, deputies added.

One deputy pulled over as he saw Anderson coming from the opposite direction in a red Ford Fusion, about to pass him. Anderson flew by the deputy and turned onto Lake Iola Road and hauled, blowing through several stop signs, an arrest report says.

The deputy eventually stopped the pursuit due to safety reasons.

Investigators say Anderson was merging onto I-75 from State Road 54, where he and another driver had some sort of altercation. At some point, deputies say Anderson pulled out a gun.

“Apparently the suspect fired multiple shots at his car and hit the car once,” said Pasco Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kevin Doll. “One deputy tried to pull him over and he did stop for this deputy but he fled from that deputy at a high rate of speed.”

Anderson was captured Thursday evening and booked into jail early Friday morning.

He went before a judge Friday afternoon. He’s being held for violation of probation.

Anderson is charged with aggravated assault, shooting a deadly weapon into an occupied vessel and fleeing and eluding.