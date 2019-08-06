Reward increased in violent Hudson home invasion that sent elderly man to the hospital

HUDSON, Fla. (WFLA) – Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay has increased the award for information leading to an arrest in a violent home invasion in Hudson.

Detectives say a masked man entered a home in the 1600 block of Duda Road and attacked an elderly resident.

The suspect then took the keys to the man’s 2010 silver Nissan Frontier, and drove off.

Deputies say the victim, who is in his 90s, was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The vehicle has since been recovered, but the suspect remains at large. He is believed to be a white male in his 20s.

Crime Stoppers is now offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the identification and arrest of the man involved.

Those with information about the case are being asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477).

LATEST STORIES: