PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 76-year-old retired pastor is accused of exposing himself to a nine-year-old girl on July 21.

According to a Pasco County Sheriff’s Office arrest report, the victim and her family were at a community pool in Wesley Chapel. As the girl was swimming nearby the suspect, Allen Farabee, had exposed his genitals and placed it in his hand in front of her.

The victim explained she saw Farabee touching himself, and believed he exposed himself five times, according to the arrest report. She told deputies she felt uncomfortable due to Farabee’s constant staring.

During the investigation, Farabee was observed through surveillance footage putting goggles on and going underwater, facing the victim. The video showed the suspect going underwater at the same time as the young girl multiple times.

When a deputy interviewed Farabee at his home, Farabee said his genitals may have been exposed while adjusting his speedo.

According to the affidavit, he was arrested the day prior for similar allegations at the same pool. He later admitted to being an exhibitionist, being excited in the pool and exposing his genitals multiple times.

Farabee was arrested on July 21 for lewd and lascivious exhibition. He was arrested July 20 for exposure of sexual organs and indecent exposure. He was taken to Land O’ Lakes Detention Facility.