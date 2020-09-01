Residents say living conditions at Pasco motel ‘unlivable’, owner responds

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Michael Arnao is one of many tenants at the Travel Inn in New Port Richey who describe the living conditions there as less than desirable.

“I wouldn’t wish this on my worst enemy. It’s hell. It’s pretty much hell here,” said Arnao. “It’s unlivable. It’s like a third world country I would say, if I had to put it in my best words.”

The motel is located 7532 U.S. 19 in New Port Richey. The sign in front says welcome home and free WiFi. Kimberly Goodwin has an issue with that.

“And they took the WiFi, if you’re late on rent and my kids go to school,” said Goodwin. “They go to virtual school right now because of what’s happening.”

Goodwin says there are issues with overflowing toilets and on Monday morning, the air conditioning unit in her room went out, leaking water all over her son’s mattress. She claims there are issues with bugs and that’s not all.

“There’s a mold and bed bug problem here,” said Goodwin. “Real bad.”

The property is owned by Dineshbhai and Kailasben Patel. Property records indicate they own that and 18 other properties in Pasco County. A number of them are roadside motels.

Reached by phone, Dineshbhai Patel told 8 on Your Side that he was unaware of the issues at the motel. He says he subleases it to another couple that manages it on site and says he has already reached out to them to get the issues resolved.

“Yes, I just called them,” said Patel. “And I’m going to call other people to correct the problem.”

Goodwin seemed relieved that the issues were going to be corrected until late on Monday when she received a notice from the motel managers that her rent was being raised and if she didn’t pay by Sept. 4, they will evict her and her children.

She’s now praying she can find another affordable place to stay.