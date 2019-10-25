LIVE: Officials give update on Pasco County depressions

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Part of Willow Brook Court in Hudson is apparently so dangerous to drive a car on, residents who live inside barricades placed for protection by Pasco County have to park down the street and walk to their homes.

The problem is, their homes are also on property that could become vulnerable. 8 On Your Side reported last week that 76 depressions and even sinkhole activity now plague part of the area, specifically around Willow Brook Court.

8 On Your Side obtained a geophysical evaluation report conducted by Professional Service Industries, Inc. for Pasco County.

In the report, PSI says, “remediation of the apparent sinkhole activity and stabilizing the roadway is recommended prior to reopening the roadway.”

However, as the report goes on to explain different options for remediation, it also states repairing the roadway could have adverse effects on nearby homes and even Florida’s aquifer.

Nearby neighbors call it a Catch 22.

“If it’s going to cause issues I obviously don’t want them to do anything about it. I think they should leave it as a dead-end, keep it closed off so no one gets hurt,” said one resident who did not want to be identified.

8 On Your Side contacted the spokesperson for Pasco County Emergency Management and was told no decisions have been made about repairing the road.