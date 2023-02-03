NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) — The New Port Richey Police Department confirmed Friday that a missing woman’s remains were found last month.

On Dec. 15, 2021, Ruth “Eydie” Cecala, 75, disappeared from her home in New Port Richey after not leaving her home for two years.

At the time of her disappearance, police said Cecala told her husband that she was going to a park and downtown, but she did not take her wallet or the cash her husband left for her.

According to police, Cecala made statements that she was depressed about her age and did not want to live.

For over a year, police looked for the missing 75-year-old until human remains were found in the woods off of Plathe Road earlier this year.

“Our deepest condolences go out to the family,” the police department said. “Thank you to our citizens for providing leads, supporting, and continue sharing our posts about Ruth. We appreciate all the public interest in this case.”

8 On Your Side has reached out to the department’s police chief for more information on when exactly Cecala’s remains were found and whether foul play is suspected.