DADE CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — If you’re looking for something to do this weekend that’s fun for the whole family, look no further than the Red Bull Day in the Dirt Motocross Grand Prix in Dade City.

Tyler Bereman rides motorcycles professionally.

“I started riding when I was 4,” he said. “It’s basically been my life; it’s all I’ve ever known.”

He says it’s a lot harder than it looks.

“When the track gets rough and it’s hot out here with the bike heat and all your gear and safety equipment, it’s a lot harder than it looks,” he said.

Bereman is one of the riders competing in the Red Bull Day in the Dirt Motocross Grand Prix this weekend.

“The reason we all do this is because it’s fun and this is one of the most fun races there is, Red Bull Day in the Dirt Down South.”

From wheelies to fast turns and even going through the barn at the Pasco County Fairgrounds, Bereman says it’s a track like no other.

“Red Bull Day in the Dirt is the most fun you can have on a motorcycle,” he said. “It’s a race, but a race not based on results, it’s a race to go out and have fun with your family [and] your friends.”

“It’s amazing you see all the families, you see all the kids running around,” Bereman continued. “It brings everyone close together as a family environment.”

Tickets cost $20 per day or you can get Saturday and Sunday combined for $30.