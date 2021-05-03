Real estate reality check: What’s the market like in Pasco County?

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. ( WFLA) — There’s no denying Tampa Bay’s real estate market is red hot.

In March, housing prices in the area increased nearly 20% from the previous year, according to local realtors.

According to Redfin, the average price of a home in Tampa Bay is $300,000, and depending on the area, you could get a little more or less for that price tag.

8 On Your Side went house hunting with realtors in Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco, Polk and Manatee counties for a look at what the market is like right now.

House hunters who plant roots in Pasco County are likely to get more for their money.

Realtor Amber Lewis with Berkshire Hathaway Home Services says a 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom, 2,000 square foot home we toured on Bluff Meadow Court in Wesley Chapel is what families will find for $303,000. The home is now pending after spending less than two weeks on the market.

“Not only in residential homes, but shops, hotels, restaurants — there’s things to do. There are a lot of attractions right around this neighborhood,” Lewis said.

Families can get more acreage in Pasco County, but most prefer just to have newer homes with updated appliances and more space.

The realtor says a desirable school district and low price per square foot in Land O’ Lakes and Odessa make it worth the 35-minute commute to Tampa.

“Those are features some of the neighborhoods near downtown Tampa don’t offer,” she said.