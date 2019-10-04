Rabies alert issued in Pasco County

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health in Pasco County has issued a rabies alert for the southwest region of Zephryhills.

Health officials say this alert is in response to a raccoon that tested positive for rabies on Thursday. The raccoon was tested Wednesday after it attacked a dog.

The dog was recently vaccinated against rabies and has been placed on observation.

Health officials say all residents and visitors in Pasco County should be aware that rabies is present in the wild animal population and domestic animals are at risk if not vaccinated. The public is asked to maintain a heightened awareness that rabies is active in Pasco County.

The rabies alert is for 60 days. The center of the rabies alert is in the southwest region of Zephyrhills and includes the following area boundaries:

North boundary – Eiland Blvd.

West boundary – Coates Rd/Dean Dairy Rd.

South boundary – Tucker Rd.

East boundary – 20th St.

Residents and visitors are advised to take the following precautions:

Keep rabies vaccinations up to date for all pets.

Keep your pets under direct supervision so they do not come in contact with wild animals.

If your pet is bitten by a wild animal, seek veterinary assistance for the animal immediately.

Do not handle, feed or unintentionally attract wild animals with open

garbage cans or litter or by leaving pet food outside.

Never adopt wild animals or bring them into your home.

Teach children never to handle unfamiliar animals even if they appear friendly.

Prevent bats from entering living quarters or occupied spaces in homes, churches, schools and other similar areas, where they might come in contact with people and pets.

If you are bitten by any animal seek care promptly. Wash the wound thoroughly with soap and water. Go to your family doctor or hospital for medical attention immediately.

To report an animal bite or scratch, please contact the Pasco County Animal Services at 727-834-3216, 813-929-1212 or 352-521-5194.

For concerns about wild animals, please contact the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission at 863-648-3200 for concerns about wild animals.

